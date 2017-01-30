Brokers Set Expectations for Robert Half International Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings

Robert Half International Inc. - Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.