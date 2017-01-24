Blackstone wins Fannie's backing for ...

Blackstone wins Fannie's backing for rental homes

13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Fannie Mae has agreed to backstop up to $1 billion in debt from the country's largest owner of single-family rental homes, the first time the government-sponsored entity has agreed to guarantee the debt of an institutional owner of single-family houses. Blackstone Group LP's Invitation Homes Inc. disclosed its agreement with Fannie on Monday in a filing detailing the company's finances ahead of its planned initial public offering.

