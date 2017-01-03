As Tech Trends Come and Go, Arc Innov...

As Tech Trends Come and Go, Arc Innovation Leader Argues Bots and AI Are Here to Stay

Read more: AdWeek

Each year at CES, more new technologies and intriguing gadgets are unveiled to thousands of attendees. With so many new products on the show floor, and so many trends, from AI to VR, it can be hard for marketers and agencies to identify the ones that will stick around, Nick Jones, evp of global business development and innovation at Leo Burnett agency Arc tells Adweek.

Chicago, IL

