Article: In France, Agencies More Vexed than Marketers by Mobile Ad Budget Management
When it comes to managing mobile ad budgets, ad agencies in France profess to greater challenges - both internal and external - than do their marketing counterparts. According to a June 2016 survey of agency execs and marketers conducted by Harris Interactive for Syndicat des RA©gies Internet , a higher percentages of agency respondents admitted to almost all of the internal challenges specified in the study compared to the marketers queried.
