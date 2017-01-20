Article: In France, Agencies More Vexed than Marketers by Mobile Ad Budget Management

When it comes to managing mobile ad budgets, ad agencies in France profess to greater challenges - both internal and external - than do their marketing counterparts. According to a June 2016 survey of agency execs and marketers conducted by Harris Interactive for Syndicat des RA©gies Internet , a higher percentages of agency respondents admitted to almost all of the internal challenges specified in the study compared to the marketers queried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMarketer.