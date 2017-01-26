Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ...

Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe

16 hrs ago

Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday. Paris-based Publicis Groupe is the third-largest ad company in the world, part of what is considered the "Big Four" agency companies, along with WPP PLC, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and Omnicom Group Inc. Levy was set to retire this year - the company said he will become chairman when Sadoun takes over - and the identity of his successor was something many in the ad industry were paying close attention to.




