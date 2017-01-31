Amazon Is Working With Lawmakers to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant is working with lawmakers and state officials to explore legal options to counter President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. In an email to staff Monday, Mr. Bezos said the company has reached out to members of Congress to explore legislative options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC