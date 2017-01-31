AEP has four power plants left in Ohio after closing sale of three

AEP has closed on its previously announced sale of four power plants, three of them in Ohio and the other just across the Ohio River. American Electric Power Company Inc. sold the plants for $2.1 billion to New York-based Blackstone Group LP and an ArcLight Capital Partners affiliate and operate a joint venture called Lightstone Generation LLC. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

