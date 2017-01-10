Advertising tech firm Choozle raises capital to expand workforce by two-thirds
Noted: By focusing on smaller companies, Denver ad-technology firm Choozle said revenues and staff tripled in 2016, giving it the growth needed for Tuesday's announcement: It added $2.4 million in venture capital. "Catering to independent advertising agencies has allowed us to grow within an underserved market by traditional enterprise ad-tech," said Andrew Fischer, Choozle's CEO and co-founder.
