Advertising tech firm Choozle raises ...

Advertising tech firm Choozle raises capital to expand workforce by two-thirds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Noted: By focusing on smaller companies, Denver ad-technology firm Choozle said revenues and staff tripled in 2016, giving it the growth needed for Tuesday's announcement: It added $2.4 million in venture capital. "Catering to independent advertising agencies has allowed us to grow within an underserved market by traditional enterprise ad-tech," said Andrew Fischer, Choozle's CEO and co-founder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC