Adshel NZ launches ethnicity targeting initiative
Outdoor advertising company Adshel NZ has introduced its new ethnicity targeting initiative, using NZ Census data, enhanced with Roy Morgan's Single Source data, to identify audiences where they live and work. With the ability to precisely pin-point diverse communities, the tool gives advertisers the opportunity to deliver campaigns that better target and engage audiences across a multicultural New Zealand.
