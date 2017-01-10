Ad market on the cusp of flight

Ad market on the cusp of flight

The country's advertisement market will expand quite rapidly in the next decade given the fast growing economy and consumer market, said an expert. "Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and when an economy grows advertising grows at a faster rate," Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based Madison World.

