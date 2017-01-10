Ad market on the cusp of flight
The country's advertisement market will expand quite rapidly in the next decade given the fast growing economy and consumer market, said an expert. "Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and when an economy grows advertising grows at a faster rate," Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based Madison World.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC