Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acxiom Corporation is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

