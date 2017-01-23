A saturated market has seen many celebrities such as Katy Perry put their name to perfumes
Demand for celebrity perfumes has nose-dived over the past year as shoppers shun them for more expensive "couture" scents, figures show. The saturated market has seen many celebrities such as Beyonce, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Michael Buble put their name to perfumes, and even the Trump Organisation offers two fragrances for men - named Empire and Success.
