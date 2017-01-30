'90%' of advertisers are reviewing th...

'90%' of advertisers are reviewing their programmatic ad...

A study from the World Federation of Advertisers - a trade body that represents brands such as P&G, L'Oral, and Emirates - found that nearly 90% of the advertisers it polled are reviewing their programmatic advertising contracts and demanding more control and transparency. The WFA interviewed 59 of its members, who represent global ad spend of more than $70 billion.

