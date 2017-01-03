3 PE Firms Among Finalists For GE Water

3 PE Firms Among Finalists For GE Water

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Blackstone, Bain and Clayton Dubilier & Rice are reportedly vying for GE Water, one of a number of assets the conglomerate has on the block Private equity giants Blackstone Group , Bain Capital and Clayton, Dubilier are reportedly among the finalists to acquire the water business of General Electri c , with the conglomerate on track to complete the deal mid-year as expected. Boston-based GE put the $2 billion-sales water platform on the block last year, and the company in December said that the business was generating "substantial interest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC