3 PE Firms Among Finalists For GE Water

Blackstone, Bain and Clayton Dubilier & Rice are reportedly vying for GE Water, one of a number of assets the conglomerate has on the block Private equity giants Blackstone Group , Bain Capital and Clayton, Dubilier are reportedly among the finalists to acquire the water business of General Electri c , with the conglomerate on track to complete the deal mid-year as expected. Boston-based GE put the $2 billion-sales water platform on the block last year, and the company in December said that the business was generating "substantial interest."

