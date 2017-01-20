2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in...

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit

13 hrs ago Read more: MotorAuthority

There's a new version of the Ram 1500 Rebel , though sadly it isn't the Hellcat-powered TRX that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] teased us with last fall. It's the 1500 Rebel Black, and it makes its debut on January 9 at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

