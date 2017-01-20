2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit
There's a new version of the Ram 1500 Rebel , though sadly it isn't the Hellcat-powered TRX that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] teased us with last fall. It's the 1500 Rebel Black, and it makes its debut on January 9 at the 2017 Detroit auto show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC