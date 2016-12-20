View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Business Wire

The new design features a new search function and quick links to allow users to quickly locate services, optimized layout for any device used to access the site, and more uniform integration between the main site, online services, and database searches making the site more organized and easier to access overall. An international panel of judges evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC