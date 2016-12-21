USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's se...

USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's service

Read more: KMIZ

The Navy accepted delivery of the $475-million littoral combat ship from shipbuilders during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, last week. Named in honor of the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head and badly wounded in 2011, the vessel is the ninth littoral combat ship to join the fleet.

