USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's service
The Navy accepted delivery of the $475-million littoral combat ship from shipbuilders during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, last week. Named in honor of the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head and badly wounded in 2011, the vessel is the ninth littoral combat ship to join the fleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC