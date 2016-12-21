UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,017.16 points after a choppy session on Monday, led higher by a rise among more defensive stocks, including pharma firms such as Hikma and Mediclinic, as well as Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever as investors took profits in banking stocks.

