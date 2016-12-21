Top 100 Publicity Stunts in 2016 - From Ghost-Themed Menus to...

As these 2016 publicity stunts show, enticing consumers with out-of-the-ordinary campaigns can effectively increase awareness for the product, service or message that's being promoted. For example, the 'Macho Craft Beer Bar' in Japan appealed to women with a love for burly men, marketing craft beer to them by loading the event with chiseled servers that they could interact with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.