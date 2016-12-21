The First Amendment Does Not Protect ...

The First Amendment Does Not Protect All Off-Label Drug Promotion

FDA is considering making off-label promotion easier, consistent with recent case law. The drug and biologics industry is also proposing an ease up of FDA regulation, which would allow it to "responsibly" promote new drug uses to physicians.

