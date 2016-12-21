The Effect of Menu Labeling

The Effect of Menu Labeling

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration's deadline to submit its proposed regulations for the federal menu labeling law passed on Wednesday. How will U.S. consumers react to seeing calories on menus? According to The NPD Group, a leading market research company that tracks consumer use of foodservice outlets, calorie information on menus will most likely have little long-term effect on consumer ordering patterns.The federal menu labeling law, which restaurant chains with 20 or more units are expected to implement in the latter half of 2012, requires chain restaurants [image-nocss] to display calories for standard menu items, as well as calories for each serving of food at a salad bar or buffet line.

Chicago, IL

