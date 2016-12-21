The 30 most powerful women in mobile advertising
Each year, Business Insider celebrates the best and the brightest women in the mobile advertising industry - a sector that has traditionally been dominated by men. We ask readers and companies to nominate who they think are the most influential women in the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC