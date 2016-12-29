The 10 biggest NYC investment sales o...

The 10 biggest NYC investment sales of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Clockwise from left: Olayan Group's Hutham Olayan, RXR Realty's Scott Rechler, CalPERS' Marcie Frost, 550 Madison Avenue, 787 Seventh Avenue and 388-390 Greenwich Street Manhattan skyscrapers remain the ultimate savings account for the global investment community. Whether the lower end of the investment sales market is hot or not, trophy towers generally see a flurry of big-ticket deals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 15 hr tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC