Slow Restaurant Traffic Not Affecting Wine
Reports that restaurant traffic is declining may have concerned some wineries, but a closer look indicates that it doesn't seem to be affecting on-premise wine sales. The decline most affects fast food, which represents 80% of the market but very little wine business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wines & Vines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov 24
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC