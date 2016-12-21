Slow Restaurant Traffic Not Affecting...

Slow Restaurant Traffic Not Affecting Wine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Wines & Vines

Reports that restaurant traffic is declining may have concerned some wineries, but a closer look indicates that it doesn't seem to be affecting on-premise wine sales. The decline most affects fast food, which represents 80% of the market but very little wine business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wines & Vines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC