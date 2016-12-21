Singer George Michael Dies at 53

Briton rose to stardom with Wham! in the 1980s, and enjoyed a successful solo career, but later battled drug use George Michael, the British pop music superstar who wrote and performed a string of hit songs in the duo Wham! and as a solo artist, died at the age of 53. Photo: EPA George Michael, the British singer and songwriter who burst to pop superstardom in the 1980s in the duo Wham!, then expanded his influence as a solo act with a combination of hit songs and frank sexual imagery, has died. He was 53 years old.

