Singer George Michael Dies at 53
Briton rose to stardom with Wham! in the 1980s, and enjoyed a successful solo career, but later battled drug use George Michael, the British pop music superstar who wrote and performed a string of hit songs in the duo Wham! and as a solo artist, died at the age of 53. Photo: EPA George Michael, the British singer and songwriter who burst to pop superstardom in the 1980s in the duo Wham!, then expanded his influence as a solo act with a combination of hit songs and frank sexual imagery, has died. He was 53 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC