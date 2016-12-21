Russian Hackers Run Record-Breaking O...

Russian Hackers Run Record-Breaking Online Ad-Fraud Operation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Dark Reading

'Methbot' is a sophisticated cybercrime scheme that has hit major US advertisers and publishing brands and pilfered millions of dollars per day. Cybercriminals out of Russia are behind a newly discovered massive online advertising fraud operation hiding in plain site that steals up to $5 million per day from big-name US advertisers by posing as some 6,000 major US media sites including The Huffington Post, Fortune, ESPN, CBS Sports, and Fox News, and generating fake ad impressions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC