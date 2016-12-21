Russian Hackers Run Record-Breaking Online Ad-Fraud Operation

'Methbot' is a sophisticated cybercrime scheme that has hit major US advertisers and publishing brands and pilfered millions of dollars per day. Cybercriminals out of Russia are behind a newly discovered massive online advertising fraud operation hiding in plain site that steals up to $5 million per day from big-name US advertisers by posing as some 6,000 major US media sites including The Huffington Post, Fortune, ESPN, CBS Sports, and Fox News, and generating fake ad impressions.

