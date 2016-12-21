'Rogue One' passes $300 mn on black d...

'Rogue One' passes $300 mn on black day for 'Star Wars'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" passed $300 million at the domestic box office Tuesday, a milestone overshadowed by the death of the space saga's iconic lead actress Carrie Fisher. It was a second straight weekend of domination in North America for the first of three one-off "anthology" stories in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" universe, according to industry data released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,941 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC