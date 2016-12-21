'Rogue One' passes $300 mn on black day for 'Star Wars'
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" passed $300 million at the domestic box office Tuesday, a milestone overshadowed by the death of the space saga's iconic lead actress Carrie Fisher. It was a second straight weekend of domination in North America for the first of three one-off "anthology" stories in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" universe, according to industry data released Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC