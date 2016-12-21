REA to sell Europe business for $190m
REA Group has agreed to sell its European businesses for $189.7 million to the UK's Oakley Capital Private Equity. The digital real estate advertising company, which owns Australia's realestate.com.au website, will sell atHome Group S.a r.l. and REA Italia S.r.l. which operate in Luxembourg, France, Germany and Italy.
