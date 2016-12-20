Pollution Is the Focus in Personal Care

Pollution Is the Focus in Personal Care

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

Euromonitor has identified the key Christmas 2016 shopping trends as well as the new trends set to shape the global market in 2017. As one might suspect, green will continue to be a theme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC