NU-Q students explore career opportunities

Wednesday Dec 21

A group of Northwestern University in Qatar students met with marketing professionals from Memac Ogilvy, a marketing and communications company in Qatar, to explore career opportunities for students studying strategic communications. NU-Q has developed a program for its students - the Global Media Experience program - that provides students with the opportunity to visit publication houses, production studios, and marketing communications agencies in and around the region.

Chicago, IL

