Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp. have received an average rating of "Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

