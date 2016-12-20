MoD's DII replacement will feed Gover...

MoD's DII replacement will feed Government as a Platform

Mike Stone, who will soon be leaving his position of CIO at the Ministry of Defence , explains how the MoD's DII replacement will feed into Government as a Platform

Chicago, IL

