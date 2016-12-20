Meijer Holiday Spot Earns Advertising...

Meijer Holiday Spot Earns Advertising Industry Accolades

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

Since its initial airing in November, Adweek first recognized the Meijer TV Holiday spot in its popular " Ad of the Day " column. The CW Network also featured it as the third best commercial in its " Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2016 ," which showcases the Top 12 best holiday commercials of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC