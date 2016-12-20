Meijer Holiday Spot Earns Advertising Industry Accolades
Since its initial airing in November, Adweek first recognized the Meijer TV Holiday spot in its popular " Ad of the Day " column. The CW Network also featured it as the third best commercial in its " Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2016 ," which showcases the Top 12 best holiday commercials of all time.
