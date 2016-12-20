Liberum Capital Reiterates "Hold" Rat...

Liberum Capital Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Wpp Plc

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,900 price objective on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC