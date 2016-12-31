Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Cut ...

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Thu tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC