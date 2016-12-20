John E. Warnock Sells 6,000 Shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Stock
Adobe Systems Inc. Chairman John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $632,460.00.
