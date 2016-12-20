John E. Warnock Sells 6,000 Shares of...

John E. Warnock Sells 6,000 Shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Stock

Adobe Systems Inc. Chairman John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $632,460.00.

