Jefferies Group Boosts Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,850
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC