Jefferies Group Boosts Wpp Plc (WPP) ...

Jefferies Group Boosts Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,313 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC