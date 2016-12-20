James B. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock
Daktronics Inc. Director James B. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC