James B. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock

11 hrs ago

Daktronics Inc. Director James B. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Chicago, IL

