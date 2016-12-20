iHeartMedia's Debt Refinancing Faces ...

iHeartMedia's Debt Refinancing Faces Static As Radio's Prospects Weaken

Will radio giant iHeartMedia keep beating in 2017? That's unclear as the company run by longtime media exec Bob Pittman struggles to refinance $347 million in debt coming due in 2018 - part of the more than $20 billion in borrowings it shoulders. About half of the holders of the $347 million may reject a refinancing proposal iHeart offered this week, Bloomberg reports .

