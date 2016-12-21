Here Is Why Advertising Agency Stocks...

Here Is Why Advertising Agency Stocks Should Be Avoided Right Now

Tuesday Dec 20

Far from the sexy appeal of the fictional 1960s Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce on Mad Men, high-power advertising agencies are facing the very un-alluring concept of a Department of Justice subpoena, which means that investors should avoid the sector. Just as the drug industry recently found itself on the receiving end of Justice Department investigations for alleged price fixing, ad companies are reeling as they face government scrutiny.

Chicago, IL

