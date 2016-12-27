Growth in Video RTB to Drive the Prog...

Growth in Video RTB to Drive the Programmatic Advertising Display Market Until 2021, Says Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio , the global programmatic advertising display market is expected to reach USD 80.25 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 18%. This research report titled ' Global Programmatic Advertising Display Market 2017-2021 ' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

Chicago, IL

