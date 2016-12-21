Global Mobile Advertising Market 2015 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Summary The Global Mobile Advertising Market is valued at $15.33 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.40 % to reach $99.89 billion by 2022. Uptake in smart phones and tablets, as well as the fusion of consumer behaviors on computers and mobile devices are the major factors favoring the market whereas heavy investment in new methods and the security risks associated with use of personal devices are the restraining factors for this market.

