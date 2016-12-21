Global Mobile Advertising Market 2015...

Global Mobile Advertising Market 2015 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: World News Report

Summary The Global Mobile Advertising Market is valued at $15.33 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.40 % to reach $99.89 billion by 2022. Uptake in smart phones and tablets, as well as the fusion of consumer behaviors on computers and mobile devices are the major factors favoring the market whereas heavy investment in new methods and the security risks associated with use of personal devices are the restraining factors for this market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC