Global Advertising Growth to Accelerate in 2017, Forecaster Says

After a 7.1 percent gain in 2016, next year will post a double-digit percentage increase, predicts IHS Markit, which also highlights that four of the five fastest growing countries of the past year are in Africa. Big brand budgets and quadrennial events, such as the Rio Summer Olympics, the summer's European soccer championship and the U.S. presidential election, will drive global advertising revenue to $532 billion in 2016, up 7.1 percent, according to estimates released Thursday by research firm IHS Markit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.