Global Advertising Growth to Accelera...

Global Advertising Growth to Accelerate in 2017, Forecaster Says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

After a 7.1 percent gain in 2016, next year will post a double-digit percentage increase, predicts IHS Markit, which also highlights that four of the five fastest growing countries of the past year are in Africa. Big brand budgets and quadrennial events, such as the Rio Summer Olympics, the summer's European soccer championship and the U.S. presidential election, will drive global advertising revenue to $532 billion in 2016, up 7.1 percent, according to estimates released Thursday by research firm IHS Markit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 9 hr tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,232 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC