FTC Settles with Targeted Digital Advertising Company over Supercookie Advertising Practices

The Federal Trade Commission has entered into a proposed consent order requiring digital advertising company Turn Inc. to include a clear and conspicuous notice detailing how it collects, uses, or shares information from users for targeted advertising and how consumers can opt out of it, and to cease making misrepresentations regarding the effectiveness of a consumer's opt-out choice. Third-party advertiser Turn's business model relied on "cookies," text files on a device that allow a company to recognize when a unique customer's browser connects to a company's servers, and "web beacons," invisible embedded codes in a web page that connect to a third-party advertiser.

