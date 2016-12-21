FTC Settles Claim of False Representations by Digital Advertising Company
The Federal Trade Commission has entered into a Consent Order to resolve a complaint brought against a digital advertising company, Turn Inc. Turn provided advertisers with the ability to engage in targeted advertising by tracking consumer's activities or characteristics to deliver ads tailored to the consumer's interests. The FTC alleged that Turn violated federal law by falsely representing to consumers the extent to which consumers could restrict the company's tracking of their activities and the extent to which Turn's opt-out applied to mobile app advertising.
