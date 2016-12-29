Fast-Food Stocks: What to Watch in 2017

Fast-Food Stocks: What to Watch in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The past year has been a difficult one for the restaurant industry, and the fast-food category has not been exempt. Fewer people are eating out overall, and in Q3, according to the most recent data available from NPD Group , that trend began to hurt quick serverestaurants .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 4 hr tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC