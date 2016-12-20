Faces of 2016: Media General

WHY YOU KNOW THE COMPANY: Richmond-based Media General Inc. operates or services 71 television stations in 48 U.S. markets, reaching about 23 percent of U.S. TV households. The company has been undergoing a transformation over the past few years as the U.S. broadcasting industry has consolidated to sustain revenue in a competitive advertising market and to gain leverage in negotiations over cable retransmission fees.

