Facebook Live woos celebrities with updates

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: USA Today

Facebook Live woos celebrities with updates Public figures using Facebook Mentions to get more tools to control live video streaming Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ighjKL Facebook is giving public figures more tools, such as flipping the camera horizontally or vertically or changing the brightness setting, when shooting Facebook Live videos. SAN FRANCISCO - In a bid to attract high quality content to boost its nascent live-streaming service, Facebook is giving celebrities and other public figures more tools to control their Facebook Live videos, including the ability to moderate comments during the broadcast by blacklisting certain words and phrases.

