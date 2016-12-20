Facebook Debuts Live Audio Feature fo...

Facebook Debuts Live Audio Feature for Brands and Individuals

Facebook Live Audio, which adds a real-time radio option to Live's other video options, is debuting today, available to both Android and iOS users. "We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video," Facebook announced in a blog post, and added that "We also know that publishers sometimes go live from areas that lack strong network connectivity."

