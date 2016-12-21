Euromonitor's 2017 Predictions: More See-Now-Buy-Now Fashion,...

In what is best described as a digestible approach to 2017 consumer predictions, Euromonitor International has run through a series of factors certain to affect worldwide consumption. Along with slow juicers, robotic vacuum cleaners and Shopkins, the consumer market research company is banking on an increase in Millennials living with their parents due to rising real estate prices, steep college tuition and escalating personal debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.